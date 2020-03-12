Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Plans Moving Forward After NBA Postponed Season

It wasn't a typical night in South Philadelphia on Wednesday. While the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons attempted to go on about their matchup as if it was just any other game, the NBA would soon find out they need to take more significant action.

The Sixers went through with Wednesday night's game with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. While changes have been made regarding locker room and media access, in addition to how the players interact with fans and one another, the league would soon be forced to shut down for the time being after an NBA player tested positive for COVID-19.

Initially, the NBA didn't have a timetable for postponement set. That would come the following day after all team owners discuss plans moving forward. At this point, the league has decided at least a 30-day break would be best. There's no guarantee that's when the season would resume, but that's the re-evaluation deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

In the meantime, the Philadelphia 76ers have come up with a few plans for that time. And shortly after league owners came to their conclusion, the team released an official statement as they are entirely "supportive" of the decision to suspend action.

"The health and well-being of our fans, players, staff members, partners, and communities are of the utmost importance, and we remain in close communication with the NBA, public health, state and local officials in charting a path forward."

Since hearing the news of the league's suspension on Wednesday night, the Sixers have been in close contact with the NBA and disease specialists. After consulting with them, the team has been advised to self-quarantine following the matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Also, a team official confirmed the Sixers and its staff, who came in close contact with players, will be tested for COVID-19 if they're showing symptoms.

In addition to keeping the players and Sixers' staffers safe, the organization is also looking to help out with its arena staffers. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban fired up the idea on Wednesday night as he told the media he planned to look out for Mavs' arena employees by coming up with a plan to help them out. The Sixers intend on doing the same according to their statement.

"As we navigate the coming weeks, we recognize that our staff members are family and the heartbeat of the organization. As such, we are committed to assisting our arena associates through this period."

"In this time of need, we need to band together and take care of people," Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris stated. "Our teams, our cities, and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another." It's not going to be an easy time for players, coaches, staffers, and fans -- but at this point, it's evident the sports world needed to take it to this point.

