Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Trade Market Opens on Monday

Justin Grasso

The NBA offseason will officially begin on Monday, November 16, as the trade market is set to open up. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the trade season will begin on Monday afternoon. League sources say the moratorium, which has been in place since the NBA suspended action in March of 2020, will be lifted at noon on Monday. 

With the market opening up, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office can begin working on packaging together some trades to improve the roster. Considering the Sixers spent tons of money on their roster through the free agency market and extensions the last offseason, they likely won't be all that active by signing free agents this year.

Instead, the 76ers will have to improve their roster through trades and the 2020 NBA Draft, which is also scheduled this week on Wednesday, November 18. Will the Sixers be active through the trade market this year? One would like to think.

This past summer, the 76ers held onto Elton Brand, despite making some notable coaching and front office changes. Although Brand was involved in a heavily collaborative environment in previous years, the Sixers' General Manager has been a part of an aggressive front office for the past two years.

In addition to Brand's presence, the Sixers also now have Daryl Morey overseeing the operation as the President of Basketball Operations. Morey has spent the last 13 seasons as the Houston Rockets General Manager and is no stranger to wheeling and dealing -- especially when it comes to trading for stars.

This year, we'll find out just how active Brand and Morey will be in the trade market together as the fun part of the NBA offseason is finally arriving.

