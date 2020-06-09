All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: When Will Playoffs Begin in Orlando?

Justin Grasso

Typically around this time every year, the NBA is approaching the Finals and looking to wrap up the season. This year, however, everything is so much different because of the COVID-19 pandemic striking the league. Back on March 11th, the Philadelphia 76ers played a regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season indefinitely.

At the time, it seemed the NBA could be back in about a month or so, but three months later, we're still anticipating the return. At some points throughout the planning process of bringing the league back, it seemed the NBA could seriously consider calling the season a wash and cancel it for good. But last week, the NBA's Board of Governors came together and voted on 22 teams heading to Orlando, Florida, to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season on July 31st.

Before the league went on a hiatus, the 76ers had yet to secure a spot in the playoffs. Now that only eight regular-season games will be played between 22 teams before playoffs begin, the Sixers have automatically clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, for the third-straight season, the 76ers will make the playoffs.

Fortunately for Philly, the postseason format won't change. The dates, however, will be quite different. After a handful of preseason games and eight regular-season matchups, the NBA Playoffs are reportedly scheduled to start on August 18th, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

The second-round is expected to tip-off on September 1st, and a couple of weeks later, on September 15th will be the Conference Finals. If the 76ers make it as far as the NBA Finals, then they will be playing ball all the way into October this season. It's surely an abnormal timeframe for the NBA Postseason, but concluding the season by establishing a champion later than expected is much better than canceling the season with no real closure.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ben Simmons Shows Love to Allen Iverson on His Birthday

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons shouted out Sixers legend Allen Iverson on Sunday as the Hall of Famer turned 45-years-old.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers' Managing Partners Could Look to Buy MLB's New York Mets

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have reported interest in buying MLB's New York Mets.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ime Udoka Going to the Bulls is not a Guarantee

Rumor has it that Philadelphia 76ers top assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching position. However, losing Udoka is not inevitable at the moment.

Justin Grasso

Is JJ Redick a Top Signing in 76ers History?

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharp shooter JJ Redick has only spent two seasons in Philly. Is that enough time for him to be considered a historical signing?

Justin Grasso

76ers Providing 2,500 meals to 'Feed the Frontlines'

The Philadelphia 76ers will team up with The Giant Company to provide meals to hospital workers through local restaurants.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle Joined Philly Protest Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle joined thousands of citizens in a protest against racism and police brutality on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Will a Preseason 2.0 Happen in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue the 2019-2020 NBA season in Orlando next month. Will they go through another preseason before it all starts back up once again, though?

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Will Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Join Nets for NBA Playoffs?

Many believed an extending NBA Playoff timeline could help give the Brooklyn Nets a boost with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant healing up. However, that's not the case this summer.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Glenn Robinson III Thanks Supporter Who Protested in his Hometown

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Glenn Robinson III recently thanked an anonymous supporter who protested against racism and police brutality in Gary, Indiana.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Why Torii Hunter Made Sure He’d Never Play Red Sox

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: why Torii Hunter made sure he’d never play for the Red Sox, NFL players call on the league to step up and more.

SI Wire