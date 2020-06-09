Typically around this time every year, the NBA is approaching the Finals and looking to wrap up the season. This year, however, everything is so much different because of the COVID-19 pandemic striking the league. Back on March 11th, the Philadelphia 76ers played a regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season indefinitely.

At the time, it seemed the NBA could be back in about a month or so, but three months later, we're still anticipating the return. At some points throughout the planning process of bringing the league back, it seemed the NBA could seriously consider calling the season a wash and cancel it for good. But last week, the NBA's Board of Governors came together and voted on 22 teams heading to Orlando, Florida, to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season on July 31st.

Before the league went on a hiatus, the 76ers had yet to secure a spot in the playoffs. Now that only eight regular-season games will be played between 22 teams before playoffs begin, the Sixers have automatically clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, for the third-straight season, the 76ers will make the playoffs.

Fortunately for Philly, the postseason format won't change. The dates, however, will be quite different. After a handful of preseason games and eight regular-season matchups, the NBA Playoffs are reportedly scheduled to start on August 18th, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The second-round is expected to tip-off on September 1st, and a couple of weeks later, on September 15th will be the Conference Finals. If the 76ers make it as far as the NBA Finals, then they will be playing ball all the way into October this season. It's surely an abnormal timeframe for the NBA Postseason, but concluding the season by establishing a champion later than expected is much better than canceling the season with no real closure.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_