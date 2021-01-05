76ers Power Rankings Roundup Through Seven Games

As of Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers possess the NBA's best record. At 6-1, they sit atop the Eastern Conference alone. How long will that last? Only time will tell. Based on what we've seen so far, though, this year's Sixers are quite impressive.

It's incredible what a few personnel tweaks can do. Last year, as Philly aimed to build one of the league's top defensive teams, the old front office failed to find reliable shooters to surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

This year, adding Danny Green and Seth Curry to the starting lineup made a significant difference. It's still early on in the year, so the Sixers shouldn't be called contenders just yet. But based on their hot start, how does the national media view them? Let's round up some power rankings.

ESPN Gives a Boost

Rank: No. 3 (+3 Spots)

"The Sixers still look disjointed at times offensively and have had a very easy schedule, but they enter this week with the NBA's best defense and the top record in the Eastern Conference. We'll begin to learn more about Philadelphia beginning Thursday, when the Sixers play the Nets, beginning a five-game stretch that also includes the Nuggets, Hawks and two games against the Heat. It's a litmus test for where things stand so far under new coach Doc Rivers." - Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

SI National is Buying in on Embiid, Sixers

Rank: No. 4

"Is this the best Joel Embiid has ever looked? Philadelphia’s star center is destroying teams on both ends of the floor early in 2020-21, averaging 25 points and 12.6 rebounds per game prior to Monday’s win over Charlotte. A refined roster with ample spacing has helped Embiid thus far, though it isn’t only circumstance dictating his early success. Embiid appears to be in the best shape of his career. He’s consistently active and engaged on the defensive end. If we see this version of Embiid throughout the season, Philadelphia could very well post the best record in the Eastern Conference." - Michael Shapiro at Sports Illustrated

CBS Sports Makes a Significant Change

Rank: No. 1 (+13 Spots)

"Now the owners of the NBA's best record, the 76ers beat the Raptors, Magic and Hornets this week in impressive fashion. The defense has been stingy all season, and they put up their two best scoring efforts of the year in their last wins. Tobias Harris has been scorching hot, averaging 23.3 points for the week while hitting 56 percent of his 3-pointers, while Seth Curry has found his rhythm, averaging nearly 20 points this week and sinking 11 of his 19 3-point attempts. The Sixers still have a level to unlock offensively and they're already 5-1, a scary proposition for Eastern Conference foes." -Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports.

The Athletic is Impressed

Rank: No. 2 (+6 Spots)

"Sixers got smoked when they sat Embiid against the Cavs in the first week. But as I mentioned above, this team is demolishing teams when he’s on the floor. Couple of losses from the West powers not named the Lakers moved this team from eighth to second this week." - Zach Harper of The Athletic.

Bleacher Report Offers Top-3

Rank: No. 3 (+2 Spots)

"The 76ers are playing championship defense, as their 99.7 defensive rating is the best in the NBA. Three of their opponents have not been able to score more than 93 points. As a team, they lead the league in blocks and opponent field-goal percentage. None of this is too surprising with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Now, their offense is still a work in progress. The Sixers have not shot the three-ball great, but they have shown signs of life the last few games with Seth Curry and Tobias Harris finding their stroke. Embiid has done a better job of seeing when the double-teams are coming and kicking the ball out, allowing the ball to swing around to shooters." - Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report