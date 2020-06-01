Following the events that have taken place this past week across the country, the Philadelphia 76ers have released a statement regarding racism and prejudice. "Our black community and people of color continue to face racism, prejudice, and injustice," the team wrote in the statement.

"It is unacceptable, and we cannot and will not tolerate it in our community. Now, more than ever, we must strive for accountability, including ensuring that our community is treated with fairness, transparency, and dignity. We must stay united and strong during the conflict and hurt we are experiencing. The 76ers are committed to using our voice and taking action to support and drive change that is long overdue."

"For our city. For our country. For our future. For each other. #PhilaUnited"

The statement comes just days after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used unnecessary excessive force to arrest George Floyd, which resulted in his death. After the incident was filmed and posted online, the video went viral and led to many protests across the country over the last few days.

On Saturday, the residents of Philadelphia and beyond came together to march and protest against racism and police brutality in America. Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris was present for the protest and received support from one of his currently out-of-market teammates.

"Proud of [you] my friend," wrote Harris' teammate, Josh Richardson. In addition to Harris' presence at the Philadelphia protest, Sixers' All-Star point guard Ben Simmons released a statement of his own on Friday night.

"It is time for everyone, from all walks of life, to get comfortable with voicing and calling out the uncomfortable subject of Blatant Racism that exists heavily within our society," Simmons tweeted on Friday. We are ALL accountable. We shouldn't have to revisit tragedies like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery time and time again. Enough is enough."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_