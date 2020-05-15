All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Revisiting Allen Iverson's 2001 NBA MVP Speech

Justin Grasso

Every year around this time, Philadelphia 76ers fans come together to remember the legendary career of Allen Iverson. Most of the time, it's because the anniversary of the 'Practice' rant that Iverson improvised 18 years ago occurred back in May of 2002.

But once the anniversary week of the 'Practice' rant passes, the time comes where NBA fans can sit back and remember the miraculous season Iverson had before the legendary guard grew frustrated with the 76ers' organization in 2002.

On May 15th, 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers were proud to have their former No. 1 overall pick crowned as the league's most valuable player. Ever since Iverson arrived in the NBA, the Sixers knew they had a great one on their hands. In 2001, it became official, though. Allen Iverson was named the MVP of the NBA.

In 71 games that year, Iverson averaged 42 minutes-per-game on the court. The 25-year-old superstar ended up leading the NBA in points-per-game with 31.1. PPG, which ranked as the second-best average in his career. 

[READ: Simmons Says Matisse Thybulle Knows He's One of NBA's Best Defenders]

On this day, nearly two decades ago, Iverson possessed the MVP hardware for the first and only time in his successful Hall of Fame career. And when after he raised the trophy in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans in Philadelphia, the MVP gave a speech to remember before taking the court.

"I wanna thank my family, my friends, my coaching staff, and my teammates -- because without my teammates, I definitely wouldn't be up here getting this award right now," Iverson said after receiving his award. "And I wanna thank the fans in Philadelphia who would embrace me from day one. Every time I come into this gym and this arena I hear my favorite song -- ya'll voices -- so it's time for ya'll to play that song, let's make this noise and get this party jumping."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Al Horford Linked to Detroit Pistons as Potential Trade Target

Philadelphia 76ers reserve big man Al Horford has been recently linked to the Detroit Pistons as a potential trade target.

Justin Grasso

If 76ers Don't Resume, Glenn Robinson III & Alec Burks Could Benefit in Free Agency

Philadelphia 76ers trade acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III look forward to hitting the NBA Free Agency market this offseason. If the 2019-2020 season concludes without resuming, they could both benefit from the canceled season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Where Does College Football Stand Amidst This Global Crisis?

Ross Dellenger delves into the trials and tribulations that College Football and the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

SI Wire

Ben Simmons: Matisse Thybulle 'Knows He's One of NBA's Best Defenders'

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons recently talked about how confident Matisse Thybulle is on the defensive side of the ball.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Provided 600 Meals to Overnight Staff at CHOP

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott teamed up with Red Bull to donate 600 meals to the overnight staff at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Land Stanford Guard in Mock Draft

In NBC Sports Philly's latest 2020 NBA Draft prediction, the Philadelphia 76ers land a pure shooter from Standford in Tyrell Terry.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Richard Hamilton Was ‘Low-Key Scared’ of Facing Kobe Bryant

Rip Hamilton admits playing against Kobe was scary.

SI Wire

Best of SI: MLB Agent Scott Boras Started as a Failed Minor Leaguer

Before becoming the most prolific agent in sports, writes @stephapstein, Scott Boras was just another minor leaguer trying to crack the big leagues.

SI Wire

What Does 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Love Most About Philly?

During a virtual Q&A session, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle reveals the things he loves the most about the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Pass up on Markelle Fultz in 2017 NBA Re-Draft

In Bleacher Report's 2017 NBA Re-Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers still trade up for the No. 1 pick but they don't do it for Markelle Fultz. Instead, it's Jayson Tatum.

Justin Grasso