Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Lands Major G League Accolade
While the Delaware Blue Coats' season is long over with, following their elimination from the playoffs at the hands of the Eastern Conference champions, Maine Celtics, some of their players are still collecting accolades.
On Thursday, Terquavion Smith was named to the G-League's All-Rookie team, as a result of his efforts on the court this season.
In his rookie campaign, Smith averaged 23 points per game on an efficient 42 percent from the field, which is just slightly better than his 37 percent accuracy from beyond the arc.
The 21-year-old proved to be one of Mike Longabardi's more productive pieces, sharing the top spot for points per game with current Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV.
While Council IV and Jeff Dowtin's contracts were upgraded prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs, the same couldn't be said for Smith, who made 16 appearances for the Sixers throughout the season, averaging three points on 39 percent shooting.
Joining Smith in the G-League's All-Rookie team was Oscar Tshiebwe, Adama Sanogo, Jordan Miller, and Kendric Davis.
Elsewhere in the G-League's All-League teams sat a few former members of the Bluecoats, as Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr, were named to them.
Bazley, who spent a large chunk of the season in the Chase Fieldhouse before making a move to Salt Lake City, was named to the G-League's Second Team as well as their All-Defensive Team.
Lofton, who made a similar move to the Utah Jazz's G-League Affiliate, was named to First Team alongside fellow Blue Coat standout Max McClung.