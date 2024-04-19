All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Lands Major G League Accolade

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Terquavion Smith had a stellar first season in the NBA G League.

Justin Grasso

Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots past
Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots past / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the Delaware Blue Coats' season is long over with, following their elimination from the playoffs at the hands of the Eastern Conference champions, Maine Celtics, some of their players are still collecting accolades.

On Thursday, Terquavion Smith was named to the G-League's All-Rookie team, as a result of his efforts on the court this season.

In his rookie campaign, Smith averaged 23 points per game on an efficient 42 percent from the field, which is just slightly better than his 37 percent accuracy from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old proved to be one of Mike Longabardi's more productive pieces, sharing the top spot for points per game with current Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV.

While Council IV and Jeff Dowtin's contracts were upgraded prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs, the same couldn't be said for Smith, who made 16 appearances for the Sixers throughout the season, averaging three points on 39 percent shooting.

Joining Smith in the G-League's All-Rookie team was Oscar Tshiebwe, Adama Sanogo, Jordan Miller, and Kendric Davis.

Elsewhere in the G-League's All-League teams sat a few former members of the Bluecoats, as Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr, were named to them.

Bazley, who spent a large chunk of the season in the Chase Fieldhouse before making a move to Salt Lake City, was named to the G-League's Second Team as well as their All-Defensive Team.

Lofton, who made a similar move to the Utah Jazz's G-League Affiliate, was named to First Team alongside fellow Blue Coat standout Max McClung.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA