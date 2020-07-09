All76ers
When Will Philadelphia 76ers Begin Scrimmaging in Orlando?

Justin Grasso

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to travel to Orlando, Florida, where they will remain for the next few months or so. Back in March, the Sixers wrapped up a regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons and shortly after found out that the NBA season was going to be paused with the potential of getting canceled altogether.

After months of speculation, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the league's Board of Governors, and the NBAPA concluded that a return this season is possible. However, players would have to remain in the same city for the remainder of the regular season and the NBA Playoffs until eliminated from the action.

At this point, the Sixers are one of 22 teams chosen to travel. And considering only eight games are remaining for each team's regular season, the 76ers have clinched a playoff berth. Now, all of their regular-season matchups moving forward will be an attempt to move up from the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although the 76ers will arrive in Florida on July 9th, they will have to pump the brakes on a return for now. Once teams come in the bubble, players have to quarantine before taking another COVID-19 test. Then soon, the Sixers will join each other in the first full roster organized practice since before hiatus took place.

And after they get a handful of practices in, the Sixers will begin scrimmaging other teams starting on Friday, July 24th. The first matchup will take place against the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 PM. The second is scheduled for Sunday, July 26th, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 12:00 PM. Then, the third and final scrimmage will be against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, July 28th, at 8:30 PM.

After three scrimmages, the Sixers will get ready to take on the Indiana Pacers for the season's restart on August 1st. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

