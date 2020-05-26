All76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Could Soon Return to Practice in New Jersey

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, could be opened back up for business once again. A couple of weeks ago, the NBA permitted specific teams to open up their practice facilities so players can partake in voluntary workouts individually. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they weren't one of them.

While the NBA was adamant about allowing players to begin working out again at their facilities, the league only allowed teams that were located in states that have eased up on the stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering New Jersey got hit pretty hard by the coronavirus over the last couple of months, the state wasn't willing to allow pro teams to partake in workouts just yet. That will change this week, though. On Tuesday morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy held a press briefing regarding the pandemic and pro sports in New Jersey. 

And after the briefing, Murphy announced via Twitter that pro sports could return to action if the league allows it. Fortunately for the Sixers, the majority of NBA teams have been back to work in their facilities for the last couple of weeks or so.

 "I recognize that obviously, not all of our sports are back," said Gov. Murphy on Tuesday, according to Keith Pompey of The Inquirer. "And we continue our work with all of our stakeholders, including if not especially youth sports leagues, to see their resumption in the near future hopefully. But where professional teams are concerned, and with the facilities and resources they have to meet the demands of public health, we felt we could take that step forward."

The Philadelphia 76ers have been reportedly searching for permission to open the Camden-based facility up for the last couple of weeks. Now that Gov. Murphy has officially deemed it safe to open back up, select Sixers players will more than likely get back to work at some point in the very near future. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

