Philadelphia 76ers: What Stood out to Brett Brown in Sixers' Scrimmages?

Justin Grasso

That's all she wrote for the Philadelphia 76ers' Orlando scrimmage season. After getting a few weeks' worth of training sessions in after a multi-month hiatus, the Sixers had to take on three scrimmage games over the last few days.

With a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and back to back losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers finished the second preseason with a record of 1-2. Being that the team was shorthanded two out of three games, and only played starters for three-quarters of each matchup, Sixers head coach Brett Brown isn't losing his mind over a losing record in three meaningless matchups.

As a matter of fact, Brown is feeling positive based on what he's witnessed from his team throughout the first few matchups. Heading into the first scrimmage game, Brown was looking forward to seeing his team's conditioning. 

The start might've been rusty from a basketball standpoint, but the Sixers didn't look like they spent many months sitting at home waiting for the green light to start training again. After seeing his team face off against three Western Conference opponents over the last few days, Brown offered up his biggest takeaway based on what he's seen lately.

"We play pretty good defense when we have our core players in the game," Brown claimed following Tuesday night's overtime loss. "I think the first three periods of each of our games, I like what I'm seeing with our defense. I think that trying to uncover who are going to be some of those wing players that come in and assume major type of roles when the regular season comes around; I feel like we learned a little bit more in that capacity."

So what's next for the Sixers? Well, they will restart the postponed 2019-2020 NBA season on Saturday, finally. Heading into that first seeding matchup with the Indiana Pacers, Brown is looking forward to getting the team healthy and recovered from a multi-week ramp-up process. 

"Now we've just got to try to get Glenn [Robinson III], Joel [Embiid] and Raul [Neto] back on track," Brown mentioned. "And those guys [who] have played heavy minutes tonight, whatever it is now [11 o'clock] tonight, we hope to get them a good recovery session tomorrow."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

