76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Struggle Without Joel Embiid vs. Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

As of late, the Philadelphia 76ers have been on quite the hot streak. After winning nine of their last ten matchups, with some significant wins over tough teams, it almost felt like the Sixers could do no wrong.

Well, it turns out that a road game against the Brooklyn Nets would do the 76ers in. From the jump, it was clear the Sixers might not have been fit to win this one. For starters, they were without their superstar center, Joel Embiid.

The seven-foot center has been relatively healthy as of late, but he came down with a sickness on Sunday morning, which caused the Sixers to list him as 'Doubtful' on the early injury report. As expected, the big man wasn't ready to go by game time.

For a moment, it seemed like the Sixers were going to be without Embiid and their starting forward/center, Al Horford. But desperate times allowed Horford to avoid missing his third -straight game with hamstring tightness and knee soreness.

The Sixers ended up starting Horford, but it was clear the veteran wasn't the best version of himself on Sunday night. Horford ended up totaling for only ten points against the Nets, registering as a minus-13 during his 27 minutes on the court.

Just because Horford struggled though, doesn't mean the loss falls on him. As a whole, the Sixers weren't as sharp as they typically are. As of late, Philly has done well shooting from long-range. On Sunday, however, their 26 attempts from three were mostly killing their momentum.

In total, the Sixers only managed to drain five three-point shots, which came out to be a 19.2-percent average. 17 of those shots came from the starting lineup, and Mike Scott was the only starter to drain a three-pointer.

While a lack of scoring from deep was an issue, so was the Sixers' defense against Brooklyn. Three-point competition aside, the Nets managed to drain 64 points in the paint. Typically, the Sixers are expected to be built to survive without Joel Embiid on the floor. That number proves his absence greatly affected the Sixers though.

Fortunately, Philadelphia will get the next couple of nights off so they can reset and focus on their next matchup. The hope is that the Sixers will have all of their key pieces back in time for the Wednesday night showdown in South Philly against Miami Heat.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HmanJess66
HmanJess66

What kind of crap was this on the court tonight!!!!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Late Fouls Can Help Ben Simmons Develop

Justin Grasso

With other teams purposely fouling Ben Simmons late, the Sixers point guard has a chance to further develop his shot.

Al Horford Questionable vs. Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is listed as Questionable for his third-straight game on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

76ers' Norvel Pelle Draws Comparisons to Nerlens Noel

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers two-way center Norvel Pelle recently drew comparisons to Nerlens Noel after Friday's win against the Pelicans.

A Proud Brett Brown Praises Joel Embiid for His Class

Justin Grasso

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has recently discussed how proud he is of his star center, Joel Embiid.

76ers' Brett Brown Missed Having JJ Redick Around

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown praised former Sixer, JJ Redick before facing him on Friday.

South Philly Summary: 76ers Win an Ugly One vs. Pelicans

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers squeaked out a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to advance to 20-7 on the year.

Al Horford Set to Miss Friday's Game vs. Pelicans

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Al Horford will miss his second-straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

JJ Redick Enjoys Seeing Philadelphia 76ers succeed

Justin Grasso

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick recently discussed how he feels about seeing his old team succeed.

Joel Embiid Garners Praise from Critics After Dominating Celtics

Justin Grasso

76ers center Joel Embiid earned some praise from Shaq and Charles Barkley after dominating against the Celtics.

Al Horford Ruled Out vs. Boston Celtics on Thursday

Justin Grasso

Sixers veteran Al Horford will not be able to play on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.