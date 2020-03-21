Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris is Imagining There's Still a Season Going on

It was all good a little over a week ago. While the NBA was keeping up with the times right now, and looking for ways to keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic, nobody could've guessed that the most significant measure they were going to take was suspending the season for at least 30 days.

First, the changes to keep players, coaches, and everybody else safe was keeping media out of the locker rooms. Also, there was a six-foot invisible barrier between players and the media as well. At the time, the NBA figured that's all they could do at the moment. Preventing fans from attending games was an idea that was kicked around as well, but it would never be put in place.

Once a player ended up testing positive for COVID-19, however, the NBA had to make an extreme change that resulted in the league going on a hiatus. It hasn't been that long since basketball has been suspended, but it already feels like an eternity.

To no surprise, fans and players are missing the game. Philadelphia 76ers' veteran forward Tobias Harris proved that as he imagined, he played in a game just the other night. Some players are finding ways to keep themselves occupied. Harris' way was acting as if the Sixers just played, and won, of course, as he posted on his Instagram.

"[I don't care] I'm posting as if the season still on!!!!!!! great W tonight, [Joel Embiid] way to step up and lead tonight bro! On to the next yuuu heard."

Harris then followed up by posting up his pregame outfit from the game that never happened with a caption saying: "The fit hit different after a W." If you can't tell, Harris is missing the game. It has been less than two weeks since the Sixers last played, and it could be another couple of months before the NBA makes it return. In the meantime, though, Harris and other Sixers are still trying to keep fans entertained via social media.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_