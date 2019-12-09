PHILADELPHIA, PA -- There's a reason why the Philadelphia 76ers coughed up the big bucks to veteran forward, Tobias Harris. Many argued and debated the fact that Philly offered Harris a maximum contract during the offseason, claiming that the small forward wasn't worth anything close to the deal he earned.

As of late, though, the 27-year-old veteran has silenced the crowd who initially doubted him. There's still plenty of time for things to change -- for better or for worse when it comes to Harris on the 76ers -- but recently he's found his footing on the offense.

Although the Sixers are recognized as one of the top teams in the NBA, they haven't found their true identity through the first two months or so of the season. Harris, specifically, found himself in a deep slump early on, which was severely affecting the Sixers' offense considering that he was viewed as one of, if not, the best shooter on the team.

His overall performance in the month of November was up and down. December, however, has been a much different story. In the last four matchups to begin the month, Harris has averaged 25 points-per-game, shooting 47-percent from the field, and 37.5-percent from three-point range.

The Sixers' decision to max out Harris over the offseason was quite the gamble, considering that he didn't contribute a substantial amount during his short time in Philly last season. Coming from the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris was knocking down 20 points-per-game, while shooting a career-high of 43-percent from long-range.

Philly expected that kind of production, but they haven't really gotten it as Harris still had yet to establish a rhythm on the team. It took some time, but the veteran forward believes he's finally on the right path to producing like a max contract prospect.

"I think I'm in a really good rhythm," Harris said after his 26-point performance against the Toronto Raptors. "Going out and embracing and feeding off my teammates and getting into a flow -- I pride myself on playing in the flow of the game. I've done a really good job of being able to do that, and being able to have guys on the team look for me in different spots and get me going."

The season is still young for the Sixers, who aren't a finished product in 2019. They are well aware that there is still plenty of room for improvement. But as the team's top performers and leaders find their groove, the hope is that the backups and beyond begin to follow suit. So far, Harris is doing a great job of leading by example. Now it's up to his teammates to get in on the trend.