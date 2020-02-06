All76ers
News

Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Ennis to the Orlando Magic

Justin Grasso

The trading hasn't stopped for Philadelphia 76ers' General Manager, Elton Brand. As the front office leader offered up a handful of second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers received two players in return.

Now that the Sixers have Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III on their roster, the team needed to make space so the deal could officially go through. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski immediately reported after the trade announcement that Brand was still willing to wheel and deal with any interested teams.

It seemed as if Mike Scott and Zhaire Smith were the two players who would likely get traded, but it turns out James Ennis wanted in on the action himself. After signing a short-term deal over the summer with the Sixers, Ennis re-joined the roster with a no-trade clause attached to his contract.

After seeing his minutes diminish throughout the year though, it seems Ennis is ready to get a fresh start elsewhere. Therefore, he offered to waive his no-trade clause to help the Sixers send him packing to go play elsewhere. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ennis has been traded to the Orlando Magic before the NBA trade deadline takes place.

This season, Ennis has averaged 5.8 points-per-game while playing roughly around 15 minutes. Early on in the year, Ennis looked like he was going to offer a nice spark off the Sixers' bench. But eventually, he began to struggle and contributed to a lot of the Sixers' issues throughout the first half of the year. Now, the team will move on without him, while gaining a second-round pick back.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

