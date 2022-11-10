Philadelphia 76ers Unveil 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms

After months of leaked samples and speculation about what teams across the league will wear as City Edition uniforms this season, the Philadelphia 76ers officially unveiled their latest edition of the City collection on Thursday morning.

As many expected, the Sixers’ newest City Edition uniform will be white with red and blue lettering. The front of the jersey shows the words “City of Brotherly Love” along with a red number outlined with blue. Also, a Nike and Crypto.com sponsorship patch is placed on each side above the lettering.

Last season, the Sixers’ City Edition uniforms paid tribute to the Spectrum era. This year, the theme is celebrating the rich history of basketball in the city of Philadelphia beyond the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers' 2022-23 City Edition uniforms.

Fans can get their hands on this year’s Philly City Edition merchandise beginning on Thursday, November 10 at 10 AM ET. The merchandise will be available to be purchased digitally on SixersShop.com. Items will also be available at the official team store beginning on Saturday, November 12, when the Sixers return home to host the Atlanta Hawks.

The Sixers intend to debut their City Edition uniforms for the first time this season over the weekend. According to a team official, the Sixers will don the uniforms in Sunday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. From then on, they'll appear in the uniforms on several occasions throughout the remainder of the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.