Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

On Saturday, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers welcome defending back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to Wells Fargo Center.

For their last match of the NBA's Rival Week, the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the first seed in the Western Conference, Denver Nuggets.

In their last match, the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets in a match that would get rather chippy, with six technical fouls being assessed. Scoring came from multiple sources for Philadelphia, with six of their players putting up double digits points, with Joel Embiid leading the team with 26 points.

Former Philadelphia guard Seth Curry torched his former team, draining seven shots from deep on his way to a season-high 32 points.

While Embiid led his team in scoring on Wednesday, Philadelphia may be without him on Saturday, as he is listed as questionable with soreness in his left foot.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Denver Nuggets, who come into the match off of a 99-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

For all things considered, it was a close match, given that the Nuggets were without defending back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr, who on an average combine for 60 of their team's points.

Aaron Gordon did his best to make up for their absence, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

The three who were missing against the Bucks are on Denver's injury report, as Nikola Jokic is listed as probably, with Murray and Porter Jr. put down as questionable. All players will be available for the matchup on Saturday.

