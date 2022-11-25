Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers fly down to Florida as they prepare for their first two matches against the Orlando Magic.

The Sixers come into Friday's match after an exhaustive 101-107 loss against the Charlotte Hornets. In that match, Philadelphia opened the game leading the Hornets after De'Anthony Melton was lights out from the field, scoring 13 points on 80 percent accuracy and grabbing six boards for his team.

Melton followed this quarter with a cold streak, missing all of his shots in the second quarter, however, from then on, Shake Milton took over. The 26-year-old would be the Sixers leading scorer in their loss, with 22 points and nine assists.

Doc Rivers will have a few injuries to play around on Friday, as Joel Embiid will remain out alongside Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Orlando Magic, who have been struggling in the first month of the season, going into Friday's match with a record of 5-13.

While they have one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, the Magic have one of the more impressive rookies in Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 23 points per game.

Granted, Banchero has been out for seven games with an ankle injury, which has impeded his team, who have only won three games during this time period.

Their most recent game was a 102-123 loss to the Indiana Pacers, despite the 20-point effort from Franz Wagner, who has been averaging 22 points across his previous four games.

Jahmal Mosley has a few injuries to plan around, with Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony ruled out of the match. Also, Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke were downgraded to out after being listed as questionable.

