Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to end their West Coast trip with a win against the Sacramento Kings.

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Sacramento Kings as they look to end their West Coast trip with a win, which would see them stay undefeated in their last four games.

In their last time out, the Sixers took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers, in a close 105-95 win. Philadelphia came out strong in the first two quarters, ending the first half with a 57-34 scoreline, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combining for 30 points.

Despite their early lead, the Sixers allowed their opponent to claw back into the game during the third quarter, for the second straight game. Lillard led his team back into the game over the last two quarters, draining three shots from downtown, en route to his 21-point second half.

Doc Rivers will be without Joel Embiid and James Harden as both of the All-Star candidates are listed as out due to injury management/recovery.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Sacramento Kings, who come into Saturday's match on a six-game win streak. Their most recent victory came after a close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Keegan Murray and De'Aaron Fox lit up the building combining for 54 points, which helped nullify the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led the Thunder in scoring with 37 points on 69 percent shooting.

When the two sides met back in December, the Sixers cruised to victory taking down the Western Conference side, 123-103, with Embiid dropping 31 points.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersFN on Twitter!