Philadelphia 76ers Waive Guard Skylar Mays

The Philadelphia 76ers signed former Atlanta Hawks draft pick Skylar Mays on Wednesday morning. As a new member of the Sixers, Mays was spotted getting shots up at the team’s practice facility hours before the Sixers tipped off their preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets.

Before the Sixers and the Hornets fired up their final preseason battle, the Sixers waived Mays. According to a team official, the plan is for Mays to join Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for their upcoming training camp later this month.

The Sixers have been quite active with signing and waiving developmental prospects lately. Over the weekend, the team brought in former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung on an Exhibit 10 deal. McClung was waived before the Cleveland matchup on Monday.

The Sixers went through the same process with former Raptors 905 prospect Justin Smith and former 2016 second-round pick Patrick McCaw.

Mays is just the latest to join the trend. The young veteran joined the Atlanta Hawks as a second-round pick in 2020. He appeared in 33 games during his rookie season, averaging 3.8 points per game while shooting 35 percent from deep.

Last year, Mays appeared in 28 games with a career-high of five starts. He averaged 2.9 points per game while knocking down 32 percent of his threes. Now, the young guard will get an opportunity to play at the developmental level once again with the Blue Coats after spending limited time with Atlanta’s G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.