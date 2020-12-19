Philadelphia 76ers Waive Justin Anderson, Frank Mason III

It appears Justin Anderson's second stint with the Philadelphia 76ers will be short-lived. Last month, the team brought the 27-year-old guard back into town on a one-year, partially guaranteed deal. Considering his deal was partially guaranteed, it seemed Anderson had a good chance of cracking the final 15-man roster.

Unfortunately for Anderson, that won't be the case. After participating in Sixers training camp over the last couple of weeks and making two late appearances in the team's two preseason games, Anderson will once again find himself on the free agency market as the Sixers waived the veteran guard, a team official confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to Anderson's departure, the Sixers are also waiving Frank Mason III, according to a team source. Mason hasn't practiced or appeared in any games for the Sixers, but the team signed the 26-year-old guard shortly after Philly defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

While Mason inked a deal with the Sixers following the preseason finale, it was clear the team didn't intend to keep him on the main roster. According to reports, Mason III will land an exhibit-10 deal with the Sixers. Now that he's waived, Mason III will join the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for next season.

The former second-round pick came into the league by way of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was selected No. 34 overall by the Sacramento Kings. After two seasons with the Kings, Mason landed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks last year and was named the 2019-2020 NBA G League MVP.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_