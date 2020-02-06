Philadelphia 76ers Waive Trey Burke to Clear Roster Space

The tough part about making trades is getting rid of the guys who have been on the roster throughout the first half of the year. The Philadelphia 76ers didn't trade away too many players ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but they did acquire a couple of players before it ended, which forced them to create space on the roster.

Leading up to the deadline, the two most popular names to be on the Sixers' trade block was veteran forward Mike Scott, and second-year guard, Zhaire Smith. While the Sixers were willing to part ways with those two, they weren't going to just give them up for nothing. However, there wasn't much of a market for Scott or Smith, according to a handful of sources around the league.

Scott and Smith will clear the trade deadline and remain in Philly. Unfortunately, there's still an unlucky player who couldn't make the cut. In order to make room for former Golden State veteran's Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, the Sixers had to waive veteran point guard, Trey Burke.

This move shouldn't come as a surprise. Burke, whose minutes have gone up and down all season long, was clearly never favored over fellow point guard, Raul Neto. While Brett Brown attempted to give Burke some burn at a point throughout the year, his defensive contributions just didn't meet Brown's expectations.

Now, the 27-year-old veteran will have to explore the market for his next destination. That won't be anything new for Burke, who has moved around the league quite often in the past. Wherever he ends up, it will be counted as his sixth destination in his seventh year in the NBA.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_