All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Who Are the Final 8 Opponents Before Playoffs?

Justin Grasso

On Thursday, the NBA's Board of Governors is scheduled to vote on Adam Silver's return-to-play plan. Although the NBA is not expected to skip straight to playoffs, only 22 teams will make a trip to stay and play at the NBA's bubble city environment in Orlando. And the Philadelphia 76ers will be among those 22 organizations present.

Since the NBA doesn't plan to skip straight to playoffs, how will the rest of the regular season play out since not everybody is involved? According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the schedule will play out as is -- but if the 76ers have a team on the calendar that has zero chance of making the playoffs, the plan is to skip over to the next available opponent.

If everything goes as planned, the 76ers' schedule moving forward will look like the following:

Game 1: Indiana Pacers

Game 2: Washington Wizards

Game 3: Toronto Raptors

Game 4: Phoenix Suns

Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers

Game 6: Houston Rockets

Game 7: Washington Wizards

Game 8: Orlando Magic

Heading into the continuation of the regular season next month, the 76ers will resume as the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference. While they aren't in danger of being eliminated from the postseason with the final games left, the Sixers are in a position to improve their ranking from the sixth-seed.

Currently, the Indiana Pacers are placed just in front of Philly with the same record but they hold a tiebreaker. If the playoffs were to start today, the Sixers would take on the Boston Celtics. With additional games added to the remainder of the season, though, the Eastern Conference could see a bit of a shakeup between Philly, Indiana, Miami.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Could Improve Playoff Seed During NBA's Restart

The sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will have an opportunity to improve their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs during the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Guard Robert Covington Helps Clean up After Riots in Nashville

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Robert Covington was a part of the cleanup process after riots ensued in Nashville, Tennessee.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Details Philly Protest for George Floyd

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently reflected on the Philly protests for George Floyd.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: The Rise and Fall of Central Park Press League

The New York Press League was a Central Park tradition spanning decades.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: Finalized Plan for Return to be Voted on Thursday

Recent NBA rumors indicate the plan for return should be officially voted on by Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Reacts to George Floyd on Twitter

Sixers second-year guard Shake Milton recently sent out a tweet in regards to the death of George Floyd.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Sounds Off on Donald Trump

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons fired off a series of tweets criticizing President Donald Trump on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Confirms He Tuned Into 'The Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently confirmed he was tuned into Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' documentary during the hiatus.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown, NBA Coaches Release Statement on George Floyd

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown collaborated on a statement with other NBA coaches regarding the death of George Floyd.

Justin Grasso

76ers Release Statement Following Death of George Floyd

The Philadelphia 76ers' organization recently released a statement following the death of George Floyd.

Justin Grasso