Philadelphia 76ers: Who Are the Final 8 Opponents Before Playoffs?

On Thursday, the NBA's Board of Governors is scheduled to vote on Adam Silver's return-to-play plan. Although the NBA is not expected to skip straight to playoffs, only 22 teams will make a trip to stay and play at the NBA's bubble city environment in Orlando. And the Philadelphia 76ers will be among those 22 organizations present.

Since the NBA doesn't plan to skip straight to playoffs, how will the rest of the regular season play out since not everybody is involved? According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the schedule will play out as is -- but if the 76ers have a team on the calendar that has zero chance of making the playoffs, the plan is to skip over to the next available opponent.

If everything goes as planned, the 76ers' schedule moving forward will look like the following:

Game 1: Indiana Pacers

Game 2: Washington Wizards

Game 3: Toronto Raptors

Game 4: Phoenix Suns

Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers

Game 6: Houston Rockets

Game 7: Washington Wizards

Game 8: Orlando Magic

Heading into the continuation of the regular season next month, the 76ers will resume as the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference. While they aren't in danger of being eliminated from the postseason with the final games left, the Sixers are in a position to improve their ranking from the sixth-seed.

Currently, the Indiana Pacers are placed just in front of Philly with the same record but they hold a tiebreaker. If the playoffs were to start today, the Sixers would take on the Boston Celtics. With additional games added to the remainder of the season, though, the Eastern Conference could see a bit of a shakeup between Philly, Indiana, Miami.

