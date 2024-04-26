All 76ers

Philadelphia Eagles GM Supports Sixers During 2024 NFL Draft

Howie Roseman was supporting the Sixers during the NFL Draft with his sneaker selection.

Justin Grasso

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday was a big day for the Philadelphia sports world. In the afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies garnered a shutout win on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.

A few hours later, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up a Game 3 matchup against the New York Knicks, looking to get in the winner’s circle for the first time during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Right around the corner, the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office and coaching staff gathered for day one of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Eagles’ front office head honcho, Howie Roseman, showed support for the Sixers as he looked to make moves on draft night.

It appears that Roseman’s fashion statement was good luck for the 76ers.

Heading into the Game 3 matchup against the Knicks, they Sixers had their backs against the wall with an 0-2 record. Although they believed they had Game 2 locked up earlier this week, a dramatic finish featured a swing of momentum in favor of the Knicks.

The Sixers made sure there was little chance they would drop to 0-3 on the postseason. Joel Embiid, who was cleared for action after being considered questionable, put together the best playoff performance of his career.

The big man checked in for 40 minutes, scoring 50 points on 13-19 shooting from the field and 19-21 shooting from the free throw line.

Philadelphia defeated the Knicks 125-114. They have the series at 1-2 as they prepare for Game 4 at home on Sunday at home.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be back in the war room on Friday night for the next couple of rounds. Although the Eagles were reportedly looking to aggressively move up in the first round of the draft, they stayed put and selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick.

Overall, Thursday was a decent say for spots in the city of Philadelphia.

