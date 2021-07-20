Report: Philadelphia a "Potential Expansion City" for WNBA

Sports Illustrated home
Could Philadelphia land a new professional sports team soon? It sure sounds like a possibility. As the Women's National Basketball Association looks to expand its league and add more teams in the mix, Philly is one of a handful of cities that could start up an expansion team, according to Abigail Gentrup of Front Office Sports.

Per Gentrup's report, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert mentioned that expanding the league has become a priority lately as interest in the WNBA continues to grow. Along with the city of Philadelphia, Charlotte, Houston, and Toronto have all been mentioned as potential destinations for a new team.

"This would be something I would be talking with you more seriously about if it wasn't for the pandemic," said Engelbert, according to Frank Pingue of Reuters Sports. "We are evaluating it constantly. I would say about this time next year, we will be talking a lot more seriously about what that path looks like, how many teams, where, what cities."

Bringing a WNBA franchise to the City of Brotherly Love could be an excellent move. Although Philly is already crowded with numerous major sports teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, Union, and the Wings, the idea of adding another team for fans to support has generated some excitement on social media.

Talks about a WNBA franchise potentially starting up in Philly are nothing new. Back in March, WNBA star Natasha Cloud made it clear that there is a push for Philly to land an expansion team sometime in the future.

"It's not necessarily a secret," Cloud said. "That's what I was told. We are trying to get a Philly team. It has been in the works for a year and a half. Put a little pressure, not only on the city but on the [WNBA], too. Listen, it's in the works. I'm trying my damndest to bring a team back to Philly."

Will it happen? Only time will tell. According to Commissioner Engelbert, the topic will likely be re-visited sometime next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

