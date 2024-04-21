Sixers All-Star Nominated For Major NBA Award
While this season wasn’t exactly a full breakout year for Tyrese Maxey, as he was already a part of the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup under previous head coach Doc Rivers, he has done nothing short of catapulting his trajectory into the stars.
Following the turmoil filled offseason which was focussed around the Sixers’ then starting point guard James Harden, it became apparent Maxey was going to have to step up and take the reins left by the veteran guard, something which he had to do years ago when Ben Simmons departed the team.
To say that the 23-year-old answered the call that was set upon him would be an understatement, as the former Kentucky guard burst out of the gates at the start of the season, averaging 25 points and six assists in games prior to the All-Star break.
These efforts were enough for Maxey to be named to the Eastern Conference’s All-Star team, earning a trip to represent the Sixers in the mid-season spectacle for the first time in his career.
The Sixers’ All-Star’s efforts would continue in the second half of the season, averaging 26 points and six assists, as Philadelphia legged their way into the Play-In tournament, having to do so without reigning MVP Joel Embiid.
Compared to where Maxey was last season, he posted career highs in points (25.9), assists (6.2), and rebounds (3.7) per game while also taking up a new high in minutes played.
Given these improvements, it would come as no surprise that Maxey was named as a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, which highlights players who have taken a large jump in their development.
Joining the Sixers’ All-Star on the shortlist for the annual award sits Alperen Sengun from the Houston Rockets and Colby White of the Chicago Bulls.
The Most Improved Player award isn’t the only accolade that Maxey has been nominated for this season, as he also found himself among the names in the running for the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award.