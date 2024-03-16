Sixers Call Up Multiple Players for Matchup vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers elevated some two-way prospects ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

As the Philadelphia 76ers battle it out with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, the team’s G League affiliate will be home in Wilmington, Delaware, completing a back-to-back set.

Many were hopeful to see new Sixers acquisition Kai Jones make his debut against his former team at the Wells Fargo Center, but that isn’t expected to be the case.

One day after signing a 10-Day contract with the Sixers, Jones will get another opportunity to run with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Meanwhile, two of the Sixers’ three two-way players will be in South Philly, suited up for the matchup against the Hornets.

According to the Sixers’ official injury report, Ricky Council and Jeff Dowtin are both elevated and available for Philadelphia on Saturday night. Hours before the game, the two guards were spotted putting in some work at the team’s morning shootaround.

Meanwhile, Terquavion Smith will suit up for the Blue Coats once again.

On Friday night, the Blue Coats hosted the Birmingham Squadron. Kai Jones made his debut, checking in for 30 minutes and producing 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals, along with a blocked shot on the defensive end.

Ricky Council checked in for 30 minutes and shot 7-13 from the field to score 23 points. Dowtin had a similar stat line, knocking down seven of his 11 shots and scoring 21 points. He also added seven assists on the night.

Smith came off the bench for 33 minutes. He led the Blue Coats in scoring with 26 points, knocking down five threes. With impressive performances from the core group, the Blue Coats opened up the back-to-back with a 132-126 win.

A couple of those guys will join the Sixers in an attempt to help them secure a win over Charlotte after dropping their previous two games.