Daryl Morey Releases Statement on Tyrese Maxey's Major Accolade
One of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024 is the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. The young guard has developed rapidly since being drafted in 2020, and continues to receive recognition for his work. Along with an All-Star nomination, Maxey can add a seasonal award to his growing list of accolades.
Last week, Maxey was announced as a finalist for the Most Improved Player award alongside Coby White and Alpren Sengun. The NBA announces the winners for all the yearly awards throughout the course of the postseason. On Tuesday night, it emerged that Maxey had been named this year’s recipient.
Maxey received 51 first-place votes, 18 second-place votes, and 10 third-place votes for a total of 319 points. This barely edged out White, who finished in second place with 305 points. The Chicago Bulls guard had 32 first-place votes, 43 second-place votes, and 16 third-place votes.
In the press release put out by the Sixers, Daryl Morey shared his thoughts on Maxey receiving this honor. He feels it is a testament to the endless work he has put in behind the scenes to grow as a player.
“The Most Improved Player award is a testament to your incredible work ethic including countless early mornings in the gym perfecting your craft,” Morey said. “Your journey to All-Star in just your fourth season is inspirational to everyone who watches you play. Your dedication to continuous improvement and excellence has you on the path from MIP to MVP.”
After the Sixers traded James Harden in the first week of the season, Maxey was thrust into the position of being the Sixers’ new lead guard. He took this opportunity in stride, and went on to have a breakout campaign this year. Maxey ended this season with averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG.
Maxey’s impressive play this year has proven to the Sixers he is capable of being a foundational piece for the franchise for the foreseeable future.