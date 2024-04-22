Sixers Downgrade Star Tyrese Maxey for Game 2 vs. Knicks
Heading into their Game 2 matchup against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers downgraded Tyrese Maxey’s playing status on the injury report. According to the team, Maxey is dealing with an illness on Monday. Therefore, he is questionable to play.
Maxey becomes the fourth Sixer to land on the injury report ahead of Game 2. He joins his fellow All-Star, Joel Embiid, as the only players listed as questionable for the game.
Obviously, missing Maxey could put the Sixers in a very tough spot. Coming off of an All-Star season, the young guard has developed into a pivotal player for Philadelphia.
In Game 1, Maxey checked in for over 40 minutes. He led the Sixers in field goal attempts, launching 26 shots. While the veteran guard struggled from deep, making just three of his nine attempts, Maxey led the Sixers in scoring with 33 points. He also produced two rebounds, four assists, and two blocks on the defensive end.
Maxey’s effort, paired along with the All-Star Joel Embiid wasn’t enough to take care of business on the road against the Knicks on Saturday. While the game had multiple momentum swings in favor of the 76ers, it was the Knicks who came alive in crunch time.
By outscoring the Sixers by ten points in the fourth quarter, New York put Maxey and the Sixers away with a 111-104 victory.
Stealing a game on the road at Madison Square Garden would be major for the 76ers. Unfortunately, they find themselves in a difficult position. Not only could Maxey miss the Game 2 matchup on Monday, but even if he plays, he’s unlikely to be one hundred percent.
This year, the Sixers competed in 12 games without Maxey. They have just four wins in those matchups.
The Sixers and the Knicks will compete for Game 2 at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. For the time being, Maxey and Embiid are likely game-time decisions.