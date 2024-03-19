Sixers Veteran Embraces Potential Reunion With New Addition Kai Jones

Over the last two seasons, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Kelly Oubre shared the court with the young center Kai Jones. When Jones was brought to the Charlotte Hornets during the 2021 NBA Draft, he joined the team at the same time Oubre inked a two-year deal to join them.

Fast forward to the 2023-2024 NBA season, and the two former Hornets reunite as members of the Sixers.

With Jones recently joining the Sixers on a temporary contract, Oubre looks forward to his former teammate getting another opportunity to showcase his skill set in the NBA. On Saturday, hours before facing the Hornets, Oubre addressed the addition of Jones following Philadelphia’s morning shootaround.

“[He brings] new energy, athleticism, versatility,” Oubre said of Jones. “It’s up to us to welcome him with open arms to let him know that you know, we are your family. You’re loved, and I’m happy to have my boy back.”

Being in the NBA since 2015, Oubre entered the situation in Charlotte as a seasoned veteran. With experience playing in Washington, Phoenix, and Golden State, Oubre was in a position where he was a player that young guys could look up to.

“I was definitely a good voice of reason for [Kai] over there in Charlotte,” Oubre added. “I think that everything happens for a reason.”

Since signing on with the Sixers, Jones was ruled out for the team’s first game on Saturday. Based on Nick Nurse’s pregame comments regarding the young veteran, it seems that will be the trend throughout Jones’ ten-day tenure with the team.

“I think we just wanted to get him ten days down [in Delaware], first and foremost,” Nurse said. “After those ten days, we’ll re-evaluate and take it from there.”

With Jones not seeing any real action with the Hornets since last season, the Sixers are evaluating the former first-rounder's run with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League to determine whether he’s ready to take his talents to the NBA once again or not.

So far, Jones has two runs with the Blue Coats. Averaging 24 minutes on the floor through two games, Jones averaged 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. During his second showing with the Coats, Jones suffered a hamstring setback, which took him off the floor for half of the game.

The severity of his setback is unknown, it didn’t have an affect on the Sixers when they went into their Monday night matchup against the Miami Heat. With Jones remaining in the mix for Delaware for the time being, the work he puts on display in the developmental league will go a long way in determining his next steps.