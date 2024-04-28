Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 4 of 2024 NBA Playoffs
It turns out the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against the New York Knicks will stretch to at least five games. Despite looking at an 0-2 record, the Sixers got on the board Thursday night.
Of course, it wasn’t easy for Philadelphia. In a hostile South Philly environment, the Sixers needed to be as physical as possible and received a signature MVP-caliber performance from the big man, Joel Embiid.
With a 50-point outing, Embiid led the Sixers to victory so they could pick up their first win of the 2023 postseason. The Sixers haven’t shifted the momentum just yet, but it’s within their reach, as a victory on Sunday afternoon would allow the Sixers to head into Madison Square Garden with the series knotted at two.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
Game 4
Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time: 1 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200, NYK +155
Total O/U: 208.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Recent History
It’s no secret the Knicks have dominated the Sixers this season. During the regular season, New York won three out of four matchups. Then when the playoffs started, the Knicks got off to a 2-0 start, before falling short for the first time on Thursday.
Sure, you could argue the Sixers should be in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 lead right now, considering the botched calls at the end of Game 2, but a hypothetical won’t mean anything right now. The fact of the matter is that the Knicks out in front, and the Sixers have to execute on Sunday.
- Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone over in seven of the Knicks’ last eight games
- Sixers are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games
- The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last eight games
Sixers vs. Knicks Game 4 Final Prediction
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200
Total O/U: OVER 208.5