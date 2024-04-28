All 76ers

Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 4 of 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out against the New York Knicks for Game 4 on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It turns out the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against the New York Knicks will stretch to at least five games. Despite looking at an 0-2 record, the Sixers got on the board Thursday night.

Of course, it wasn’t easy for Philadelphia. In a hostile South Philly environment, the Sixers needed to be as physical as possible and received a signature MVP-caliber performance from the big man, Joel Embiid.

With a 50-point outing, Embiid led the Sixers to victory so they could pick up their first win of the 2023 postseason. The Sixers haven’t shifted the momentum just yet, but it’s within their reach, as a victory on Sunday afternoon would allow the Sixers to head into Madison Square Garden with the series knotted at two.

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball in
Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball in / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Game 4

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Time: 1 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, NYK +155

Total O/U: 208.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Recent History

It’s no secret the Knicks have dominated the Sixers this season. During the regular season, New York won three out of four matchups. Then when the playoffs started, the Knicks got off to a 2-0 start, before falling short for the first time on Thursday.

Sure, you could argue the Sixers should be in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 lead right now, considering the botched calls at the end of Game 2, but a hypothetical won’t mean anything right now. The fact of the matter is that the Knicks out in front, and the Sixers have to execute on Sunday.

  • Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
  • The total has gone over in seven of the Knicks’ last eight games
  • Sixers are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games
  • The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last eight games

Sixers vs. Knicks Game 4 Final Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200

Total O/U: OVER 208.5

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA