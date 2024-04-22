All 76ers

Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 2 of 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will battle it out for Game 2 on Monday.

A strong start for the Philadelphia 76ers quickly lost its juice during the Game 1 battle between the Sixers and the Knicks on Saturday.

As the Sixers’ star Joel Embiid got off to a hot start offensively, scoring 15 points in 12 minutes, the Sixers had control of the game as they led by as many as 13 points in the opening quarter.

An injury scare for Embiid late in the second quarter was just one of the Sixers’ multiple problems before halftime. As they struggled from the field, the Sixers scored just 12 points in the second quarter, finding themselves outscored by 21 points. The Knicks entered the second half with control of the matchup.

The Sixers were able to swing the momentum before the third quarter approached, but they couldn’t maintain their lead after the comeback. By getting outscored by ten points in the fourth quarter, the Sixers dropped the Game 1 matchup, and picked up a 111-104 loss.

Now, they are facing a Game 2 scenario at Madison Square Garden looking to steal a game on the road before the head back home to host the next two games.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Game 2

Date: Monday, April 21, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Madison Square Garden

Game Odds

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Moneyline: PHI +175, NYK -222

Total O/U: 202.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recent History

To say the Sixers have struggled against the Knicks this season would be an understatement. As the two Atlantic Division rivals met on four occasions during the regular season, the Sixers would find themselves in the winner’s column just once.

Game 1 offered a chance at redemption for the Sixers, but the home team had the juice in crunch time. Now, they hold a 4-1 overall record against the Sixers this year, and are 1-0 in the playoffs series. The Knicks have outscored the Sixers by 78 points across five games this year.

Key Game Notes

  • Sixers are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games
  • The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last six games
  • Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Knicks
  • The total has gone over in the Knicks’ last six games
  • Knicks are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

Prediction

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Moneyline: NYK -222

Total O/U: OVER 202.5

