Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 1 of 2024 NBA Playoffs
The time has finally come. Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers will embark on a playoff run, with their first-round opponent coming from New York.
After sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers will go head-to-head with the New York Knicks for a possible seven-game series, which begins on Saturday night.
The Sixers’ road to the NBA Playoffs did not come as easy as seasons in the past. While the Sixers are used to gaining a higher seed and starting their postseason runs playing the first two games at home, they will hit the road for the first two games of the first round this year.
Last week, the Sixers concluded the regular season sitting in the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed. As a result, they had to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament to solidify their spot in the playoffs.
On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat for a one-and-done matchup. The winner would lock up a series against the Knicks. The loser would have to play for the eighth seed on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.
In a tight matchup against Miami, the Sixers squeezed out a last-minute comeback victory as at home. While the Heat ultimately made the playoffs by defeating the Heat on Friday night, the Sixers avoided the Boston Celtics and will face another tough Atlantic Division rival.
Game Details
Game 1
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 6 PM ET.
Location: Madison Square Garden
Game Odds
Spread: Knicks -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +125, NYK -158
Total O/U: 208.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook.
Sixers vs. Knicks History
Historically, the Sixers have found plenty of success against the Knicks, especially in recent times, but the same can’t be said for the 2023-2024 regular season.
In their first meeting on January 5, the Knicks waltzed into the Wells Fargo Center and dominated the 76ers 128-92. The matchup ended up being the only game the Sixers faced New York with Joel Embiid this season, and his 30-point showing didn’t make a difference.
In two of the next three games, the Knicks defeated the Sixers soundly. The second outing featured a 110-96 victory for New York, while the fourth and final resulted in a 106-79 ending.
The Sixers managed to pull out one victory over the Knicks on March 10. In an old school showing, the Sixers defeated the Knicks 79-73.
The Knicks and the Sixers haven’t met in the playoffs since the late 80s. For what it’s worth, the Sixers hold a 21-12 postseason record over the Knicks in 33 games..
Key Betting Notes
- Sixers are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games
- The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games
- The Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games against the Knicks
- Knicks are 5-0 in their last five games
- The total has gone under in eight of the last ten games in New York between the Sixers and the Knicks
Prediction
Spread: Sixers +3.5
Moneyline: NYK -158
Total O/U: UNDER 208.5