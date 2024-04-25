All 76ers

Sixers Star Reveals Mindset Heading Into Game 3 vs Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering a must-win matchup against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Mar 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot
Mar 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Following a chaotic ending to Game 2, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves down 2-0 in their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks. Despite how things have gone for them to start the series, the team has managed to keep themselves in the right frame of mind.

When the league’s two-minute report came out, it revealed that calls were missed that might have altered the end result. Instead of dwelling on this fact, Tyrese Maxey has managed to quickly move past it and look ahead. During practice Wednesday, he said the team is going to use it as fuel moving forward.

“It gave us reassurance,” Maxey said. “We got to use that and put it as fuel to the fire. It is what is, we down 2-0. If we dwell on it, we’re gonna be down 3-0.”

Another member of the Sixers still in good spirits is head coach Nick Nurse. Following his comments at practice, he is far from in a panic. Nurse felt the first two games were winnable for his team and that clawing their way back is still doable.

“We’ve played probably well enough to win both games,” Nurse said. “But we didn’t, it’s a long series and we’ve been here before. It’s really doable, just got to dial in on one.”

With two days off between games, the Sixers have had an opportunity to move past the madness that was Game 2. Now, all their energy needs to go towards taking care of business on their home floor.

The Sixers will look to notch their first win of the series Thursday night in Philadelphia. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

