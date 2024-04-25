Sixers Reveal Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status for Game 3 vs. Knicks
Although the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t fully healthy, they’ve been fortunate to have their All-Star duo on the court for the first two matchups against the New York Knicks.
However, there have been a couple of close calls regarding the health of Joel Embiid and even Tyrese Maxey.
For Embiid, his knee has been a focal point for the Sixers, considering he underwent surgery to repair his meniscus in February after a late January setback. Earlier this month, Embiid returned to action, but he had a couple of scares since he returned to the floor.
Despite leaving the Sixers’ Game 1 loss early before halftime, Embiid returned to action in the second half. And although he was questionable for Game 2, the Sixers were able to clear Embiid for action before he turned in a 39-minute shift.
As for Maxey, he hasn’t been dealing with an injury lately. Instead, an illness popped up ahead of Game 2, which led the Sixers to downgrade Maxey’s playing status to questionable hours before the two rivals tipped off at Madison Square Garden.
Despite his questionable status, Maxey was cleared for action in the critical Game 2, and offered the Sixers 44 minutes of valuable playing time.
The young All-Star shined by knocking down 54 percent of his shots, scoring 35 points. He also tacked on ten assists and nine rebounds. While Maxey nearly helped the Sixers pull off an upset win to steal a game on the road and even the series, the Knicks put a stop to the attempt and moved to 2-0 in the series.
After the matchup, Maxey confirmed he would be fine moving forward. His presence at practice on Wednesday proved that the young guard’s setback was minor. Maxey’s absence on the Sixers’ injury report ahead of Game 3 confirms he is on pace to play.
The Sixers and the Knicks tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.