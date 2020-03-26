All76ers
Justin Grasso

At this very moment, all major sports across America are on hold. Both the NBA and the NHL were deep into their respective seasons but will be forced to either play throughout the summer upon returning or potentially cancel entirely.

As for college sports, March Madness isn't happening. And now, the MLB is forced to push its start date back for what sounds like it could be at least two months. That's pretty unfortunate, considering the regular season was supposed to start on Thursday.

Although it wasn't a home game, March 26th was supposed to be the first game on the Philadelphia Phillies schedule this season. They were slated for a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading all across the country, baseball has to wait longer to come back this season.

At this point, many Phillies players went home to do their own thing. Phillies' superstar outfielder Bryce Harper is back out in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, and recently updated his social media following with what's going on.

To no surprise, Harper is in his home gym, working on staying in shape. As he took a moment off, Harper wanted to show the world what he was rocking during his "quarantine" workout session. It turns out; he's putting in work with a Ben Simmons Sixers jersey.

Not too long after Harper posted his Wednesday afternoon fit, Ben Simmons responded, asking Harper for a jersey exchange as he wants to add a signed Phillies uniform to his jersey collection at home. Harper, who signed a 13-year contract with the Phillies last spring, made it a point that they "got some time" to get a jersey exchange done in the future.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

