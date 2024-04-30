Philly Celebrity Backs Joel Embiid, Sixers After Game 4 vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backs are against the wall.
Since starting off their first-round series against the New York Knicks over a week ago, the Sixers haven’t found much success.
On the road at Madison Square Garden, the Sixers were defeated convincingly in Game 1. While a Game 2 victory was in their grasp, the Sixers coughed up a multi-possession lead late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Knicks to send the Sixers back to Philly down two games.
A major Game 3 performance by Joel Embiid helped the Sixers put together the most lopsided matchup in the series so far. That time, it was in the Sixers’ favor.
While Philadelphia looked forward to potentially having a repeat performance in Game 4 on Sunday, the Sixers came up short on their home court, which felt like a home game for the Knicks in the end.
The New York fan base traveled well this past weekend. Admittedly, Sixers center Joel Embiid was ticked off. In a postgame statement regarding the Knicks fans nearly taking over the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4, Embiid ruffled some feathers and divided the Sixers’ fan base.
Some believed that Embiid’s frustrations were warranted. Others felt that the comment was either made at a bad time, or in poor taste in general.
Philly-born rapper Meek Mill falls under the category of supportive for the Sixers’ big man, questioning fans “turning on” last year’s MVP. In addition, Meek Mill urged Sixers fans to get back at the Knicks and fill up Madison Square Garden this week to bring the same energy.
“Let’s play our part.”
The Sixers haven’t fared well against the Knicks much this year. During the regular season, the Knicks found success in three of four games. So far, the postseason has been the same.
The good news is that the Sixers weren’t swept at MSG this season. During a matchup back in March, the Sixers came out on top in a low-scoring defensive battle on the road against New York.
They’ll have to do everything they can to take the series back to Philly on Tuesday, as a loss would prevent the Sixers from punching their ticket to the second round for the first time since 2020.