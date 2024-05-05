Philly Radio Host Has Heated Rant About Sixers’ Loss to Knicks
For the first time since 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers are not going to be playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In a six-game series against the New York Knicks, the Sixers fell short with a 2-4 record. As close as the series was, the 76ers did not find themselves on the right side of the competition when it was all said and done.
Unlike previous postseasons, the Sixers haven’t been criticized nearly as much. Even though they fell short earlier than usual, the circumstances seem to have earned them a pass from the masses this time around.
But one local radio host isn’t having any of that.
WIP’s Ike Reese put together a two-minute rant regarding the Sixers the day after they fell out of the playoffs.
“This nonsense about congratulating them, pat him on the back for trying last night. They were favored in this series! They were favored going into this series favorites. We lost to a six-foot guard with a bunch of second-round draft picks. And we supposedly got two top 20 players on his team! We supposedly got a coach who knows what the hell he's supposed to do, and it's supposed to be an upgrade, but somehow we lose to the Knicks on our home court, Game 6, and everybody I'm seeing is talking about pacifying this damn team. Are you guys kidding me? This isn’t about Joel Embiid needs to go. This ain’t about Tyrese Maxey. This is about us demanding higher performances from this team and stop making excuses. I’ve been one of the top excuse-makers for Joel Embiid his entire career. This nonsense has to end. Daryl Morey, you’re on the clock to get this team right.”
Just two weeks before the playoffs, the Sixers’ MVP-winning center Joel Embiid returned from an eight-week recovery due to meniscus surgery. While Embiid gave the struggling Sixers just what they needed, helping them put together a win streak to close out the year, the Sixers still finished with a ticket to the Play-In — and not the playoffs.
A win over the Miami Heat allowed the Sixers to lock up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They dropped the first two games of the first-round series against the Knicks. After winning Game 3 at home, the 76ers fell short again in Game 4.
The way the fourth quarter of Game 5 on the road played out, it seemed there was only a matter of time before the Sixers were heading back to Philly with a gentleman’s sweep attached to the end of their season. However, a Maxey masterclass in the final minute saved them some additional time before the Sixers forced a Game 6 with an overtime victory.
For the third season in a row, the Sixers fell short in Game 6 at home. For the second time in two seasons, the Sixers’ season ended on their home court. There’s a lot to look forward to this offseason, considering the Sixers have draft capital and plenty of money to get active with in free agency.
But not everybody is satisfied with looking forward to the offseason activities while knowing how the Sixers went out this year.