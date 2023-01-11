Phoenix Suns Sign Former 76ers Guard Saben Lee

Saben Lee is set to join the Phoenix Suns after his run with the 76ers.

Saben Lee is on the move once again. This time, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard will ink a short-term deal with the Phoenix Suns.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lee will join the Suns on a 10-Day contract. The Suns become the second NBA team to offer Lee a shot this season.

Earlier this season, the Sixers found themselves in a tough position. As the team suffered a handful of injuries, especially in the backcourt with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out for an extended period of time, Philadelphia freed up a two-way slot on the roster to bring in another guard.

The big man Michael Foster Jr. was the odd man out. With Foster waived, the Sixers signed Saben Lee, who was competing with Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate.

Lee didn’t waste time linking up with the Sixers back in November. After inking a two-way deal with Philadelphia, Lee appeared in two games, totaling roughly nine minutes on the court over two games. Once the Sixers started getting healthier, Lee was sent down to the Delaware Blue Coats.

With Delaware this season, Lee appeared in eight games, spending an average of 35 minutes on the floor. Lee put up 25 points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes on four attempts. In addition to scoring, Lee produced seven assists and six rebounds per game.

Following the G League’s Showcase Cup run, Lee was waived by the Sixers. Eventually, he re-joined Raptors 905, linking up with them for five regular season games. After another run with Raptors 905, Lee will get an opportunity to play with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns become Lee’s third NBA team since 2020, as Lee started his career with the Detroit Pistons before his stint with the Sixers.

