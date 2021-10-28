Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant Could Miss Sixers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have quite a few notable names on their injury report heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Ben Simmons, who has yet to suit up and play for the Sixers this season, is ruled out once again due to personal reasons.

Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer are both on G League assignment, while Grant Riller continued to heal from a torn meniscus. Meanwhile, Shake Milton and Joel Embiid are viewed as questionable on Thursday.

Embiid's been dealing with significant knee soreness since getting kneed on opening night last Wednesday. Fortunately for the Sixers, he has yet to miss a game. As for Milton, he has yet to play a game. As he's been dealing with a sprained ankle since training camp, Milton is slowly making his way towards a return.

Regardless, the Sixers will be shorthanded on Thursday -- and they aren't the only ones. The Detroit Pistons have quite a few names listed on their own injury report, and a couple of them are pretty significant.

For starters, young prospects Chris Smith and Isaiah Livers won't be around Detroit's bench on Thursday as they are out on G League assignment. In addition, Pistons' first-overall draft selection Cade Cunningham will also be assigned to the G League as he works on recovering from an ankle injury.

And lastly, the Pistons could be without former Sixers forward Jerami Grant on Thursday. As Grant is dealing with a left elbow infection, the veteran is listed as questionable. If Grant is indeed ruled out on Thursday, that leaves Detroit without a couple of key members as they are set to face the 2-2 Sixers in Philly.

