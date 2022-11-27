Skip to main content

PJ Tucker Avoids 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Magic

After missing the fourth quarter in Friday's game in Orlando, PJ Tucker expects to suit up on Sunday.

Injuries have affected the Philadelphia 76ers a ton as of late. Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers missed three players from their original starting five, in Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid.

While Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were available to compete, the two veterans have been dealing with setbacks of their own as well. Last week, Harris missed two-straight games due to hip soreness. After realizing the Sixers would be down four starters going into the Brooklyn game on Tuesday, Harris pushed the soreness and suited up.

Since then, Harris has been available. As for PJ Tucker, he’s dealt with his fair share of setbacks as of late, too. Earlier this week, the veteran forward was monitored for a chest injury. Then on Friday night in Orlando, Tucker went out early with an ankle injury.

Through three quarters on Friday, Tucker played for 25 minutes. When the final quarter of the outing rolled around, the veteran forward didn’t clock a single minute as an ankle injury took him off the floor, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

“I don’t know what it was, I think it was his ankle or something,” said Rivers after the game. “He couldn’t go, so we didn’t have anybody to guard Banchero anymore. I don’t know what it was, to be honest. I just knew they told me when he went out. He told me he had to come out, and so I haven’t checked, but we’ll see what’s going on.”

The Sixers revealed that Tucker was simply dealing with ankle soreness during the second half of Friday’s game. While it was something to monitor over the next couple of days, Tucker’s latest setback won’t keep him off the floor when the Sixers take on the Magic for a second-straight matchup on Sunday.

According to the Sixers’ early injury report, Tucker is not listed. Therefore, he is available to play for Philadelphia. While Tucker’s offensive struggles persist, as he scored zero points in 25 minutes on Friday, the veteran forward has been a key contributor on the defensive end. His presence on Sunday will be a big help as the Sixers continue to lack depth due to injuries. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

