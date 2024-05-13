Potential Sixers Trade Target Allegedly Wants to Land With East Rival
Among the players that have been tied to the Philadelphia 76ers in recent weeks is Kevin Durant. According to one former athlete turned podcaster, the former MVP wants to land with another team in the Eastern Conference.
Since being swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns have expressed no interest in moving any of their stars. However, one insider listed the Sixers as a team to pursue Durant if he were to be made available.
Between having first-round picks to trade and their cap space situation, the Sixers are in a position to swing a big trade this summer. Durant is still playing at a high level despite getting ready to turn 36. In the regular season, the superstar forward averaged 27.1 PPG. 6.6 RPG, and 5.0 APG.
Kevin Durant allegedly said he want to go to Sixers rival
On a recent episode of the Nightcap Podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco discussed Durant's situation moving forward. It was there that the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said he and KD spoke about the subject. During their conversation, Durant reportedly told Ochocinco he would be open to going to the Miami Heat.
"KD and I had a lengthy conversation. People like KD and LeBron and some of these other players that I know, they confide in me," Ocho told Sharpe. "He said he would have no problem coming down to Miami if it made sense."
It is worth pointing out that this is not the first time Durant has been tied to the Heat. When he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he listed them as a desired landing spot with the Phoenix Suns.
Seeing that he is a star-level player capable of turning any team into a contender, the Sixers would be one of many teams looking to acquire KD. Only time will tell if the Suns decide to move on from him after just one full season.