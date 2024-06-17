Potential Sixers Trade Target Unlikely to Hit Brooklyn Nets’ Block
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are slated to have some of the most open cap space in the league, Along with the draft capital acquired in the James Harden deal, they are also a threat in the trade market. However, it seems as though one interesting target for them won't end up becoming available.
Since their season has come to an end, the Sixers have been linked to a wide range of forwards in rumors. One name that is regularly tossed around is Mikal Bridges. Seeing that the Brooklyn Nets are at a crossroads right now, the two-way forward is highly sought-out across the league.
In a recent story for The Athletic, Fred Katz cited that Brooklyn has no interest in trading Bridges. Instead, their goal is to acquire another high-level talent to pair with him.
The Nets have expressed zero interest in trading Bridges, according to league sources who have been in contract with them - and it's not like they haven't had opportunities. Other teams have offered hoards of first-rounders; Brooklyn hasn't engaged.
From a fit perspective, Bridges would be the perfect complement for the Sixers. For starters, he's in the prime of his career at 27-years-old. Bridges is also a player who can easily slide into the "third star" role alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His offensive game has grown in recent years, and he is still an impactful perimeter defender.
Bridges played in all 82 games for the Nets this season and averaged 19.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.6 APG. He also shot 37.2% from beyond the arc on over seven attempts per game.
Seeing that the Nets aren't interested in moving their top player, the Sixers will have to pursue other avenues for upgrades on the wing.