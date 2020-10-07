Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Quotes 76ers' Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers might be a new face in Philadelphia, but the veteran head coach has been one of the most recognizable coaches in the NBA for years. The Philadelphia 76ers' 58-year-old coach has been in the NBA since 1983, as he played in the league for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs.

In 1996, Rivers wrapped up his playing career and started coaching a few years later with the Orlando Magic. Since 1999, Rivers has been an active coach, with stints in Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles, and now Philadelphia. While Rivers' popularity has come from coaching, his speech regarding social justice this past summer allowed him to reach a broader audience for reasons other than basketball.

Sitting in front of a handful of reporters and cameras broadcasting over Zoom, Rivers delivered an emotional speech regarding social issues in the United States of America following the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rivers' speech lasted around nine minutes and went viral back in August.

His words were inspiring, to say the least. And recently, former Vice President and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden quoted the Sixers head coach during a speech at Gettysburg National Military Park this past week.

“Doc Rivers, the basketball coach, choking back tears when he said, ‘We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’ve been hung. It’s amazing how we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back,’" Biden quoted. "I think about that. I think about what it takes for a black person to love America. That is a deep love for this country that has, for far too long, never been recognized."

On Wednesday afternoon, Rivers acknowledged Biden's speech. "I am honored that Vice President Biden chose my words as an example for needing social change. These are human rights issues that we are fighting for. Every American should want social justice for all, regardless of race, gender, or political beliefs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_