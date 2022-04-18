Following their Game 1 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors thought they might not have a few key players of theirs for the Game 2 matchup on Monday night.

During Saturday night’s Game 1 matchup in South Philly, the Raptors had a clear injury report. Unfortunately for them, that changed throughout the course of the game.

First, Toronto’s veteran forward Thad Young suffered a thumb injury. After spending a little over five minutes on the court, Young was diagnosed with a sprained thumb. The Raptors did not allow him to return to the matchup.

Later on in the game, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes went down with a lower-body injury. After getting his foot stepped on and twisting his ankle, Barnes needed to be helped up off the floor and assisted back to the locker room. To no surprise, the young center was not cleared to return to the game.

Although initial X-rays on Barnes’ ankle were negative, the rookie was listed as doubtful on Sunday for Game 2. Then on Monday morning, Barnes was downgraded to out as he was spotted sporting a walking boot during the Raptors’ shootaround.

Barnes wasn’t the only one listed as doubtful on the injury report initially. Young, who left Game 1 early, was also doubtful to play. And so was Gary Trent Jr., who came down with a non-COVID illness. While both players seemed unlikely to play as of Monday morning, the Raptors held out hope that they would play in Game 2.

Before the matchup, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse mentioned that both, Young and Trent, were upgraded to questionable and would go through pregame warmups to see how they are feeling before Game 2 tips off.

After going through warmups, both players have been upgraded to available. As usual, Young will come off the bench for Toronto. Trent, on the other hand, will start.

