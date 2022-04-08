Raptors Snap Sixers' Win Streak in Toronto on Thursday

Coming off of a three-game win streak, the Philadelphia 76ers concluded their final road trip of the regular season with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Although the Sixers are currently healthy, they missed a starter on Thursday as the third-year wing Matisse Thybulle was ruled out as he’s been deemed ineligible to play due to Toronto’s restrictions for unvaccinated players.

While the loss of Thybulle was notable for the Sixers as he’s their most reliable perimeter defender, the Raptors had some key absences of their own. Raptors’ standout OG Anunoby was listed as doubtful going into the matchup. As expected, he was ruled out hours before tip-off.

In addition, the Raptors ruled out a healthy Fred VanVleet as he received a rest night. Although the Raptors were missing two key players, the Sixers found out a few weeks ago that the absence of VanVleet and Anunoby didn’t make the matchup much easier as the full-strength Sixers took on a 93-88 loss in their own house at the time.

And in case the Sixers forgot just how tough the Raptors could be even without some of their key players, they were reminded once again as they engaged in a difficult battle with Toronto for the fourth time this season on Thursday night.

A Long Time Coming Before the Sixers and the Raptors tipped off on Thursday, Sixers veteran Danny Green was honored for his service to the Raptors a few seasons ago. As Green was a member of the 2019 Raptors squad that won the NBA title, the veteran was set to receive his championship ring during the 2019-2020 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Green from playing in Toronto that year. Then last season, the Raptors played their games in Tampa Bay rather than Toronto. While Green could’ve received his ring earlier this season, Toronto’s lack of fans at the time due to the pandemic caused Green and the Raptors to push back the pregame ceremony once again. Finally, Green received his jewelry in front of a packed house at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. Not only did Green receive his ring, but he had himself his best outing of the year. Filling in for Thybulle in the starting lineup, Green checked in for 38 minutes. He chucked up nine shots, seven of which came from beyond the arc. Green hit on all but one of his threes and collected 18 points. Time to be Concerned The Sixers got off to a fantastic start on Thursday. Early on in the first quarter, Philly built up a 15-point lead. However, it didn’t last long. By the time the second quarter rolled around, the Raptors had pulled themselves right back into the game and went back and forth with the Sixers for the remainder of the game. Philly needed its top players to be on and challenge Toronto’s defense. Joel Embiid was up for the challenge as he scored 30 points in 37 minutes. Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green did their part as they combined for 40 points. Tobias Harris started the night off hot but cooled down and collected just eight points in nearly 40 minutes. While Harris’ disappearing act was a bad look, James Harden’s struggles from the field were certainly more concerning on Thursday. In 39 minutes, Harden scored just 13 points. While he did a stellar job as a facilitator, collecting 15 assists, Harden’s shooting struggles didn’t do the Sixers any favors. Overall, the star guard went 3-12 from the field. In the second half, when the Sixers needed him the most, Harden went just 1-8 from the field. Harden’s shot 38-percent from the field in the last ten games — and he didn’t do anything to help boost that number in Toronto. Bad Habits The Sixers have developed a concerning trend over the last couple of weeks by struggling to close games out when the fourth quarter arrives. After getting outscored 31-25 in the third quarter, the Sixers lost the lead and entered the fourth quarter trailing by two points. Once they got to the final quarter of the outing, the 76ers could never get back out in front. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. collected nine points in the final 12 minutes. Pascal Siakam scored eight of his own as the Raptors fired off 32 points. Meanwhile, the Sixers got quality minutes from Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green, while Joel Embiid was able to feed from the free-throw line. Although the Sixers trailed by double-digits at a point during the fourth quarter, they never totally lost control of the game. But when it came to closing time, the Raptors didn’t have any issues giving the Sixers their first loss in three games. As the Raptors picked up a 119-114 victory at home, the Sixers failed to improve their spot in the Eastern Conference standings. With Thursday’s loss, Philadelphia remains in the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed and could end up meeting with the Raptors for a seven-game series in two weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.