Report: James Harden Signs Two-Year Deal With Sixers

After weeks of negotiations, James Harden has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Sixers.

James Harden has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year deal worth $68.6 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the first year of his new contract, Harden will make $33 million, and has a player option for the 23-24 season, meaning the former MVP can test the free agency market or negotiate another deal with the Sixers.

Harden came to Philadelphia at the deadline last season in a trade that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.

Across his 21 games with the Sixers during the regular season, Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, and seven rebounds per game. His offensive contributions took a dip during the playoffs when he averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 assists per game.

Harden took a pay cut in his new deal with allowed Philadelphia to bring in P.J. Tucker and Daniel House.

