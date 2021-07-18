Report: Nuggets' Will Barton Declines Player Option

With this NBA season slowly coming to a close, we are approaching the peak time of the offseason. The draft and free agency are right around the corner, and teams are preparing to make necessary upgrades to their rosters.

This free agency class was supposed to be star-studded, but multiple top names inked extensions throughout the year. While most of the marquee names are off the board, there are still free agents out there that can be difference-makers for a team looking to improve.

One name who just recently became available is Will Barton. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the longtime Nuggets wing has declined his player option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Barton, now 30-years-old, has spent the last seven seasons in Denver. He appeared in 56 games last season and averaged 12.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 3.2 APG.

Multiple teams are sure to have an interest in Barton. He is still a microwave scorer that can fit on just about any team in the NBA right now. One team that could be in the mix is the Sixers.

Leading up to the trade deadline, reports emerged that the Sixers had interest in acquiring Barton. Obviously, a deal never surfaced, and the team eventually landed George Hill. With Barton no longer tied to a contract, Daryl Morey is sure to try and lure the veteran scorer to Philadelphia.

Adding a player like Barton solves a lot of the Sixers' issues. He provides a solidified scorer for the second unit and could also be used as a super-sub. Not to mention, he is more than capable of putting the ball on the floor and getting a basket for himself.

Getting Barton to Philly is going to be tricky. Due to the Sixers having limited cap space, a deal would likely have to come in the form of a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets.

Most of the Sixers' offseason talk has centered around a possible Ben Simmons trade, but there are other avenues the team can pursue. Adding a guy like Barton is the type of move done in the margins that can be extremely beneficial down the line.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.