Report: Sixers Pick Up Shake Milton’s Option

The Philadelphia 76ers have exercised veteran guard Shake Milton’s team option, according to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice.

After getting selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, Shake Milton joined the Sixers via trade on draft night. Back in 2018, Milton inked a two-way deal with the Sixers.

After showing promise playing with Philly’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Milton landed himself a four-year deal with the Sixers beyond his rookie season.

When Milton inked his deal, he signed on for three seasons. The contract was worth over $4 million and had a fourth-season team option attached.

Milton wrapped up the third season of his contract this past year. Over the last few weeks, there have been mixed reports about Milton’s future in Philadelphia. While there was some talk about the Sixers possibly letting Milton go by not picking up his option, it turns out that won’t be the case.

With the Sixers picking up Milton’s option, he’ll be on pace to make $1.9 million for the 2022-2023 season. While it seems the plan is for the Sixers to keep the young veteran on board for the year, there is a scenario where he could be traded.

With the Sixers looking to improve their roster to get over the second-round hump, several players have been rumored to be on the team’s trade block, including Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Danny Green, who was traded late last week during the 2022 NBA Draft.

Whether the Sixers will find the right deal to move Milton or not is unclear. However, the 25-year-old guard still holds value and could be an important piece to their roster next season.

While Milton hasn’t lived up to his late 2019-2020 season hype, he’s been a reliable contributor off the bench when healthy. Last season, Milton appeared in 55 games and averaged eight points off the bench while draining 42 percent of his field goals. 

If the Sixers keep Milton on board for the 2022-2023 season, he will more than likely have a role behind expected starters Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

