Rumored 76ers Trade Target Predicted to be Moved Before Deadline

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office didn’t do much wheeling and dealing over the summer. As the team signed several prospects through free agency by landing PJ Tucker, Danuel House, and Montrezl Harrell, along with retaining James Harden, the team made just one trade.

On the night of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers dealt away their one draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies. Along with the pick, the Sixers sent the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green. In return, the Sixers received the young veteran guard, De’Anthony Melton.

While Melton was the only prospect the Sixers traded for in the offseason, several rumors indicated that Morey attempted to make a move for the Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon as well.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets fielded offers from the Sixers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns. While that handful of teams attempted to make a move for Gordon on the night of the draft, the Sixers were consistently linked to Gordon much earlier.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia and several other contending suitors, the Rockets weren’t ready to part ways with the 33-year-old. Will that change in the near future? Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale predicts it will. With several “way-too-soon” trade deadline predictions, Favale writes begs the Rockets to send the veteran packing.

“Please, Houston, send this man somewhere else. His age (33) may be prohibitive, but he still offers outside shooting and rim pressure without nuking your perimeter defense. His contract will also come off the books unless his team wins a championship or he makes an All-Star roster.”

The Sixers currently have an open roster spot, and that probably won’t change anytime soon. After waiving Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe to free up a spot, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers noted that the team would like to keep the roster at 14 players, so if somebody does become available, the Sixers will have room already made.

Philadelphia would have to trade for Gordon’s services, which has already proven to be a challenging task. On several occasions, the Sixers reportedly discussed deals targeting Gordon, and discussions clearly haven’t gone far.

Even in the event that the Rockets realize they should get value for the veteran now before his contract runs out, the Sixers still might have trouble landing him.

In the past, the Rockets have shown an unwillingness to make a deal with their former general manager Daryl Morey. Since Gordon will generate interest from other organizations, the 76ers would potentially be overlooked by default.

