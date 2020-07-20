Ryan Broekhoff Won't Join Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando

Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers searched for ways to upgrade the team's three-point shooting potentially. So they inked former Dallas Mavericks wing, Ryan Broekhoff, to a one-year contract, which was set to expire at the end of the restarted season. Broekhoff, a 41-percent shooter from deep was looking forward to attempting to crack the Sixers' rotation this summer.

At this point, though, Broekhoff's absence from the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, has been concerning. And on Monday, July 20, the NBA announced the Sixers' official 15-man roster for the NBA's restart in Orlando -- and Broekhoff was left off it.

As it turns out, the Sixers' latest signee is not going to be joining the team in Orlando this summer, according to a league source. Last week, Broekhoff took to Twitter to explain his absence from the 76ers.

"I am not with the 76ers right now in Orlando," Broekhoff tweeted in a statement. "My wife, who is high risk tested positive for COVID. We have a young son, and my focus needs to be with my family at this time. I appreciate the 76ers for their support."

At first, the Sixers left the door open for a potential return later on down the line. But as the NBA announced all 22 attending teams' rosters on Monday, Broekhoff's absence was highlighted. And while the second-year guard hasn't spoken out since his initial statement, it seems the Australian wing has decided to stay home this summer.

